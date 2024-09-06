3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $1.96 on Monday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

