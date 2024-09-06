388 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.71. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.