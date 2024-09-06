22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
22nd Century Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
