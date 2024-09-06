22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

