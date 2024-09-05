Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.90 million.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,941. The firm has a market cap of $520.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

