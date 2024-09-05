Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.9 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 422,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zumiez

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.