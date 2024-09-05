Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $9.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,350. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.