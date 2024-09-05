Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.