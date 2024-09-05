YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT) Plans Dividend of $1.89

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.8924 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FIAT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 340,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,148. YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88.
