YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO) Announces Dividend of $0.70

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7015 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BABO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 12,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,435. YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

See Also

