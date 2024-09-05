yearn.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $162.13 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $4,861.09 or 0.08662208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $162.13 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,353 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

