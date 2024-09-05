WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 950 ($12.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 910 ($11.97).
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
