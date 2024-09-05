Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,267. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.04.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 94.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after buying an additional 210,746 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 12.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after buying an additional 77,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

