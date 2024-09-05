Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

