Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
NYSE WHG opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.