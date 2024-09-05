WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $28.09 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $126.99 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $28.09 or 0.00049683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

