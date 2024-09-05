Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.47 and last traded at $90.21. Approximately 1,580,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,400,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

