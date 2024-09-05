Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NCZ stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

