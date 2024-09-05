Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Up 2.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.11. 96,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 945,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $860.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,780,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.