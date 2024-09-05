Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44.

On Monday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

EA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.08. 1,422,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,071 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.