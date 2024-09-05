Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Vertiv has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vertiv to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.
Vertiv Price Performance
Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.
Insider Activity at Vertiv
In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
