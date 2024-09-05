Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Verint Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.56. 1,389,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

