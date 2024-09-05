VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 6.9% Higher

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 24,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 30,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEON

VEON Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VEON by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in VEON by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 591,060 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of VEON by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.