Venus USDC Market Cap Hits $116.84 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $116.84 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,792,077,577 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,596,451,986.54182. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02438022 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

