Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Sells £35,847.80 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Gianluca Braguti sold 77,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £35,847.80 ($47,137.15).
Venture Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.65. Venture Life Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.29 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4,689.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31.
About Venture Life Group
