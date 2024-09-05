Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Sells £35,847.80 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Gianluca Braguti sold 77,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £35,847.80 ($47,137.15).

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.65. Venture Life Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.29 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4,689.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

