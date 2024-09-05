Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Insider Acquires A$176,720.00 in Stock

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) insider Damon Rees acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.42 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$176,720.00 ($120,217.69).
Ventia Services Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50.
Ventia Services Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Ventia Services Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Ventia Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.61%.
Ventia Services Group Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics’, and technicians’ equipment.
