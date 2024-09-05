Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Insider Acquires A$176,720.00 in Stock

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) insider Damon Rees acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.42 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$176,720.00 ($120,217.69).

Ventia Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50.

Ventia Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Ventia Services Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Ventia Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.61%.

Ventia Services Group Company Profile

