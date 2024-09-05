Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,140. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

