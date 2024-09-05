Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 1,248,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

