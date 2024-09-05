Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $260,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.20. 1,714,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,016. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $456.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

