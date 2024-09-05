Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

