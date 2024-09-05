Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.30

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.30 and last traded at $83.27, with a volume of 8553705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
