Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.30

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.30 and last traded at $83.27, with a volume of 8553705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.