Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 4,468,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379,294. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

