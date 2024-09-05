VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.47

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 22803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
