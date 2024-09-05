VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.47

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 22803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

