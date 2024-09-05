Vance Wealth Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 230.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $679.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $660.09 and a 200-day moving average of $632.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.