USDB (USDB) One Day Volume Reaches $14.45 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a total market cap of $269.89 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 270,066,542 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 271,691,001.38023233. The last known price of USDB is 0.99865594 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,401,436.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

