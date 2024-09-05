USD Coin Market Capitalization Tops $34.92 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and approximately $5.71 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,927,606,687 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

