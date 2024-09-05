Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

