Universal Music Group (UNVGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 8th

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
Shares of UNVGY stock opened at 12.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.39. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 11.29 and a 12 month high of 15.85.
About Universal Music Group
