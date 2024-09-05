United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 12.5%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 55,131,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 13,152,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £1.62 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

