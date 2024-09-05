Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Up 1.6%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $358.63 and last traded at $358.51. 559,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 915,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.33 and a 200 day moving average of $421.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

