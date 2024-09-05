TrueFi (TRU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.85 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. TrueFi has a market cap of $95.22 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,256,280 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,156,256,279.5163867 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08233461 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $14,261,657.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

