TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $20,610,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,348,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,652,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriNet Group Price Performance
TriNet Group stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.67.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriNet Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
