Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

TCI stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.09 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.