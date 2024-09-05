Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. 4,121,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,267,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Tilray Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

