The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $403,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.93. 2,299,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,926. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $412.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
