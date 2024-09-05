The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

PG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $175.50. 1,847,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $414.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

