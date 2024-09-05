The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $185.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

