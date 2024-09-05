The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HYB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 413,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,764. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

