The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.35

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 13648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,698.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

