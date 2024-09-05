TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.38

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 424290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,501,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

