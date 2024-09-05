Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Terri Baucum Sells 3,000 Shares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Terri Baucum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBS stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

