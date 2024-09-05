Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 5.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $231.49. 51,117,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 96,987,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $735.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

